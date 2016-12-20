Murfreesboro Man Arrested, Charged In Connection To Bedford County Homicide
Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside investigators from the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, have arrested and charged a Murfreesboro man in connection to a homicide earlier this month in the Shelbyville area.
