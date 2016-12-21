Man fatally shot at Indian Park Drive home
On Dec. 16, 2016 at 11:58 p.m. MPD officers were dispatched to 284 Indian Park Drive. When officers arrived, they discovered Cesar Lopez-Flores, age 30, had been shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl at truck wash behind the poilt truck stop
|Fri
|Looking for her
|1
|MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11)
|Dec 22
|deathpenaltyadvocate
|42
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Dec 18
|Grow up
|1,498
|women (Jun '14)
|Dec 17
|Lol
|2
|Looking for a serving job
|Dec 15
|Curious
|1
|Michael 12 stone
|Dec 15
|Missing you
|2
|http://MyCashTable.com/?ref=16657
|Dec 13
|Kei4
|3
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC