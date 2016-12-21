Jailed sheriff to face ouster trial if acquitted of crimes
A jailed Tennessee sheriff accused of profiting from the sale of electronic cigarettes to inmates will face an April civil ouster trial if a jury acquits him during a February criminal trial. The Daily News Journal of Murfreesboro reports that Davidson County Chancellor William Young decided that Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold's two-day ouster trial would take place in his Nashville courtroom on April 10. The ouster trial would not occur if the jury finds Arnold guilty in the criminal case, since he would already have been removed from office.
