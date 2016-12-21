Hazardous material fire shuts down I-24

Emergency workers had to slow-walk their response to a truck fire early Wednesday off I-24 in the Buchanan area after they found out they were dealing with hazardous materials, according to Rutherford County Fire & Rescue Chief Larry Farley . The nearly day-long ordeal, in which I-24 was shut down for hours and 75 homes evacuated in Buchanan Estates because of concern about a gas cloud, started shortly after 3 a.m. when two westbound tractor-trailer trucks crashed at the 87-mile marker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.