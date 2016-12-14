Evacuation Order Lifted After I-24 Chemical Spill
The evacuation order has been lifted for residents in Rutherford County, following an early morning chemical spill on Interstate 24. No major injuries were reported. The incident happened early Wednesday morning on Interstate 24 at mile marker 87, between Joe B. Jackson Parkway and Epps Mill Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl at truck wash behind the poilt truck stop
|Fri
|Looking for her
|1
|MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11)
|Dec 22
|deathpenaltyadvocate
|42
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Dec 18
|Grow up
|1,498
|women (Jun '14)
|Dec 17
|Lol
|2
|Looking for a serving job
|Dec 15
|Curious
|1
|Michael 12 stone
|Dec 15
|Missing you
|2
|http://MyCashTable.com/?ref=16657
|Dec 13
|Kei4
|3
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC