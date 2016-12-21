Curtis Ray Smotherman "Smut" , age 76 of Almaville, TN, passed away on Monday evening Dec. 19, 2016 surrounded by his family in the home that he built in 1973 on his family farm. Curtis was born in Murfreesboro, TN and worked at Chromalox for 33 years, also in Murfreesboro, as a supervisor and was an avid outdoorsman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.