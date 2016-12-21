Curtis Ray Smotherman "Smut"

Curtis Ray Smotherman "Smut"

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Murfreesboro Post

Curtis Ray Smotherman "Smut" , age 76 of Almaville, TN, passed away on Monday evening Dec. 19, 2016 surrounded by his family in the home that he built in 1973 on his family farm. Curtis was born in Murfreesboro, TN and worked at Chromalox for 33 years, also in Murfreesboro, as a supervisor and was an avid outdoorsman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Girl at truck wash behind the poilt truck stop Fri Looking for her 1
News MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11) Dec 22 deathpenaltyadvocate 42
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Dec 18 Grow up 1,498
women (Jun '14) Dec 17 Lol 2
Looking for a serving job Dec 15 Curious 1
Michael 12 stone Dec 15 Missing you 2
http://MyCashTable.com/?ref=16657 Dec 13 Kei4 3
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,771 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,275

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC