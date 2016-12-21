Angela Jackson named Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Director
City Manager Rob Lyons has named Angela Jackson director of the Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department. Jackson has served as interim director since August 2016 following the retirement of long-time director Lanny Goodwin .
