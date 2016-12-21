4,500 Christmas gifts to go to the children of Rutherford County inmates on Saturday
Operation Bless a Child, which is part of the New Vision Prison Ministry program, will be giving 4,500 Christmas Gifts to 800 children on Saturday. The event will be at New Vision Baptist Church on Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro.
Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
