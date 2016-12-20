2016: A year in review
There is no doubt that 2016 has been full of gripping news stories, but here are a few that stood out to us during the year in review. Suspended Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold has had a rough year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Martin
|22 hr
|Insider
|1
|Girl at truck wash behind the poilt truck stop
|Dec 23
|Looking for her
|1
|MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11)
|Dec 22
|deathpenaltyadvocate
|42
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Dec 18
|Grow up
|1,498
|women (Jun '14)
|Dec 17
|Lol
|2
|Looking for a serving job
|Dec 15
|Curious
|1
|Michael 12 stone
|Dec 15
|Missing you
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC