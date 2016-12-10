100-year-old vet flooded with birthda...

100-year-old vet flooded with birthday cards

19 hrs ago Read more: Murfreesboro Post

"Greatest generation" member Clyde Richmond reminisces about his World War II experiences at his 100th birthday party at the Alvin C. York VA campus. JOHN BUTWELL / The Murfreesboro Post For his 100th birthday, Rutherford County's Clyde Richmond received more than 600 birthday cards.

