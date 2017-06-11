Great Lakes Basin shareholders revealed
MUNSTER, Ind. - A list of the 10 largest shareholders of Great Lakes Basin Transportation shows its founder and chairman, Frank Patton, owns just over 87 percent of the company, which hopes to build a 261-mile freight rail bypass around Chicago.
