11th Annual Indiana Fallen Officer Blood Drive To Honor Local Heroes
The community is invited to honor fallen officers by giving blood at one of numerous 11th annual Fallen Officer Blood Drives held by the American Red Cross this summer. This statewide campaign pays tribute to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and raises awareness of the need for blood.
