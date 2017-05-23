Tampa Bay Area Law Firm Abrahamson & ...

Tampa Bay Area Law Firm Abrahamson & Uiterwyk Announces the Winner of ...

Abrahamson & Uiterwyk is proud to announce the winner of its "Distracted Driving Family Plan" Scholarship Essay Contest. Melanie Mooney, a senior at Munster High School in Munster, Indiana will receive $1,500 in scholarship funds for her essay on detailing her plan for how to remain focused on the road while driving.

