State files lawsuit to recover funds ...

State files lawsuit to recover funds from former Munster school administrators

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill's office filed a civil lawsuit on Tuesday seeking more than $3 million in damages from two former School Town of Munster administrators. Last June, a State Board of Accounts report cited former Munster Superintendent William Pfister and former Assistant Superintendent Richard Sopko for allegedly receiving more than $850,000 in overpayments for a 15-year period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Munster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terry Thrall 59 min Iknowhim 1
Sibley's bath house (Apr '15) Tue Jeff 50
Will Scrilla Out?!! May 20 Da Block 1
Gary Bryant May 19 Jertippi 1
Marie Drake aka Candy (Jun '16) May 14 Evey move you make 13
News Midlothian Man jailed after causing mayhem :: T... (Aug '10) Apr 25 Shorty 36
The Brotherhood Mc (Feb '15) Apr '17 Giggity giggity 12
See all Munster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Munster Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Lake County was issued at May 25 at 5:09PM EDT

Munster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Munster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Syria
 

Munster, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,487 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC