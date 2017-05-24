State files lawsuit to recover funds from former Munster school administrators
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill's office filed a civil lawsuit on Tuesday seeking more than $3 million in damages from two former School Town of Munster administrators. Last June, a State Board of Accounts report cited former Munster Superintendent William Pfister and former Assistant Superintendent Richard Sopko for allegedly receiving more than $850,000 in overpayments for a 15-year period.
