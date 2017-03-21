Sally Witherspoon, Appellant-Defendant, v. Tawanna Brown, Appellee-Plaintiff.
ATTORNEY FOR APPELLANT Douglas M. Grimes, Douglas M. Grimes, PC, Gary, Indiana ATTORNEY FOR APPELLEE Eric Oden Clark, Munster, Indiana [1] Sally Witherspoon brings this interlocutory appeal following the trial court's order granting immediate possession of her property and residence to Tawanna Brown. Witherspoon raises two arguments on appeal which we consolidate and restate as whether there was an improper delay in granting her motion to stay proceedings such that she was prejudiced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Munster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highland Politics (Oct '07)
|Mar 19
|Concerned
|5
|Roy Odle Of Lake Village putting roofies in wom...
|Mar 16
|Greg Bentlt
|14
|Sibley's bath house (Apr '15)
|Mar 15
|Alan
|19
|casey's blonde (Feb '09)
|Mar 7
|Duke
|11
|tranny - shemale (Mar '14)
|Feb 26
|Peter
|15
|Mariah at Hooters
|Feb 23
|Customer
|1
|The Brotherhood Mc (Feb '15)
|Feb 20
|Nobody
|8
Find what you want!
Search Munster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC