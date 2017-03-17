Munster High teen injured in bus mishap
Munster Police are investigating a Friday morning mishap involving a 17-year-old boy and a School Town of Munster bus. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian incident with a school bus at about 7:12 a.m. at 35th Street and Columbia Avenue, according to Munster Police spokesman Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Munster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roy Odle Of Lake Village putting roofies in wom...
|18 hr
|Greg Bentlt
|14
|Sibley's bath house (Apr '15)
|Wed
|Alan
|19
|casey's blonde (Feb '09)
|Mar 7
|Duke
|11
|tranny - shemale (Mar '14)
|Feb 26
|Peter
|15
|Mariah at Hooters
|Feb 23
|Customer
|1
|The Brotherhood Mc (Feb '15)
|Feb 20
|Nobody
|8
|Longtime US residents, aspiring citizens caught...
|Jan '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Munster Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC