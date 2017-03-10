Former carnival worker gets 10 years ...

Former carnival worker gets 10 years for child sex abuse

Read more: The Tribune

A former carnival worker has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for using interstate communications to solicit sex with an underage girl. The Times reports federal prosecutors say the South African national met a girl who was under the age of 14 at a Wisconsin carnival in May 2015.

