It's the Return Whiz Kids Week on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Some of the smartest kids in the country will play "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" opposite host Chris Harrison during the second installment this season of Whiz Kids Week, airing MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13-FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2017. Throughout the week, five amazing and talented young minds ages 12-14 will play for the chance to win $1 million: Naman Shah of Peachtree Corners, Georgia; Annie Ostojic of Munster, Indiana; Josh Darrow of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Uma Upamaka of Saint Charles, Missouri; and Charles Horowitz of Weston, Florida.
