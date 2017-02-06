It's the Return Whiz Kids Week on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Some of the smartest kids in the country will play "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" opposite host Chris Harrison during the second installment this season of Whiz Kids Week, airing MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13-FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2017. Throughout the week, five amazing and talented young minds ages 12-14 will play for the chance to win $1 million: Naman Shah of Peachtree Corners, Georgia; Annie Ostojic of Munster, Indiana; Josh Darrow of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Uma Upamaka of Saint Charles, Missouri; and Charles Horowitz of Weston, Florida.

