It's the Return Whiz Kids Week on Who...

It's the Return Whiz Kids Week on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Some of the smartest kids in the country will play "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" opposite host Chris Harrison during the second installment this season of Whiz Kids Week, airing MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13-FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2017. Throughout the week, five amazing and talented young minds ages 12-14 will play for the chance to win $1 million: Naman Shah of Peachtree Corners, Georgia; Annie Ostojic of Munster, Indiana; Josh Darrow of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Uma Upamaka of Saint Charles, Missouri; and Charles Horowitz of Weston, Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Munster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
tranny - shemale (Mar '14) Feb 26 Peter 15
Sibley's bath house (Apr '15) Feb 26 Nervous 11
Mariah at Hooters Feb 23 Customer 1
The Brotherhood Mc (Feb '15) Feb 20 Nobody 8
News Longtime US residents, aspiring citizens caught... Jan 30 tomin cali 1
News Toyota to invest $600 million, create 400 jobs ... Jan '17 ben 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Munster Indiana (Mar '16) Jan '17 markhoff 10
See all Munster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Munster Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lake County was issued at March 01 at 10:51AM EST

Munster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Munster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Munster, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,556 • Total comments across all topics: 279,238,288

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC