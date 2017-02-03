Hammond Sanitary District reaches dea...

Hammond Sanitary District reaches deal on sewer overflows

The Hammond Sanitary District will pay a $561,000 fine and make capital improvements to manage combined sewer overflows into the Grand and Little Calumet Rivers under an agreement with federal and state agencies announced Friday. A consent decree with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Justice Department and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management also calls for the district serving five Lake County communities to spread capital improvements over 18 years to reduce overflows of untreated sewage and industrial wastewater during heavy rains.

