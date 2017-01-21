NWI residents pack Chicago streets fo...

NWI residents pack Chicago streets for women's march

Women, men and children from Northwest Indiana joined thousands of people - five times the number expected - in the Women's March on Chicago Saturday. It was one of hundreds of marches across the world and United States, including in Indianapolis, Valparaiso and Washington D.C., to promote women's and human rights, among a vast list of other issues.

