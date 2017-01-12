My Way Musical Revue to Bring Sinatra...

My Way Musical Revue to Bring Sinatra to Theatre at the Center This Winter

My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra , a musical revue at Theatre at the Center in Munster, relives the legendary career of Frank Sinatra as four actors share more than 50 of his beloved hits that span the breadth of his career from the 1950s to the 1990s. It begins previews Feb. 9 and opens Feb. 12 for a run that continues through March 19. Performing a collection of songs made popular by Sinatra that include "Fly Me to the Moon," "Chicago," "New York, New York," and "That's Life" are George Keating , Eric A. Lewis, Christine Mild and McKinley Carter - - all well-known to Chicago audiences for their leading roles in recent Popular Productions .

