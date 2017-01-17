IN: Some Opposed, Some in Favor of West Lake Rail Project in Dyer
Jan. 18--DYER -- Residents at a Tuesday evening open house on the proposed West Lake Corridor commuter rail project expressed opinions ranging from "the sooner the better" to "never." An orderly crowd filed past poster boards detailing the proposed project and various alignment options.
