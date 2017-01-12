IN: Commuter Rail Expansion Along West Lake Would Impact Traffic, Trails

Jan. 13--A summer day in 2022 will bring a dramatic change to western Lake County's landscape, when the South Shore Line's West Lake Corridor will begin operations, if plans for the commuter railroad's extension go according to schedule. Five trains destined for Chicago will head north, and one will come south from the city, during morning rush hour, and the same number will run in the opposite directions during evening rush hour.

