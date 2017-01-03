IN: Case Made for South Shore Extensi...

IN: Case Made for South Shore Extension as Hearings Approach

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Mass Transit

Jan. 06--HIGHLAND -- Several hundred local business people and public officials heard the pitch for the South Shore Line's proposed West Lake Corridor extension at a Thursday breakfast anticipating this month's public hearings on the project. "Lake County on Track" was hosted by One Region, a civic organization that advocates for policies aiming to promote population and economic growth, and to enhance quality of life, in Northwest Indiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Munster Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prostitute Marie Drake Hammond indiana (Jun '16) Dec 29 Forest 9
Marie Drake aka Candy (Jun '16) Dec 26 Henry 12
1970s fireworks stand on 30 east of Church Street? Dec 21 Wonkakid 1
Review: Cabinet Mania of Munster Indiana (Mar '16) Dec 14 tonydinelli 9
High school Head basketball coach vs AAU Dec 14 Clinkerman34 1
casey's blonde (Feb '09) Dec 12 ADAM 10
Sibley's bath house (Apr '15) Dec 10 alice 10
See all Munster Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Munster Forum Now

Munster Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Munster Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Munster, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,285 • Total comments across all topics: 277,691,938

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC