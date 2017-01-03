NS says count us out of Great Lakes B...

NS says count us out of Great Lakes Basin plan

Tuesday Dec 6

MUNSTER, Ind. - Norfolk Southern railroad has reiterated to federal regulators that it will not use a railroad proposed by Great Lakes Basin Transportation as a bypass around Chicago's congestion.

