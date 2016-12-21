IN: South Shore Extension Environmental Study Now Available
The South Shore Line's proposed West Lake Corridor extension reached a major milestone Thursday with the posting of a draft Environmental Impact Statement detailing the project and its impact on the environment and community. The draft EIS is available online at www.nictdwestlake.com, and will be officially published in the Federal Register on Friday.
