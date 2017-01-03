Fraternity backs Indiana State chapte...

Fraternity backs Indiana State chapter probation after death

Tuesday Dec 6

A fraternity says it supports a decision by Indiana State University to place one of its chapters on probation following the accidental drowning of an 18-year-old freshman during an event in Illinois. Sigma Chi Fraternity International's Executive Director Michael J. Church says in an emailed statement that its members are mourning Yiorgo Karnezis' Oct. 23 death and the fraternity is "grateful for the partnership and continued support" of the university.

