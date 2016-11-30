Petition to recall local officers from Standing Rock removed
An online petition seeking to recall Northwest Indiana law enforcement officers deployed to assist at Standing Rock has been taken down by its creator after it was learned those officers have been home for more than three weeks. Attorney John Halstead said he started the petition after he saw that multiple Northwest Indiana agencies were listed as deployed to Standing Rock, North Dakota, on a protester support website nodaplsolidarity.org.
