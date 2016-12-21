5 things to do this weekend
"Christmas at the Hop," 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka. Tickets: $10.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Munster Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1970s fireworks stand on 30 east of Church Street?
|Wed
|Wonkakid
|1
|Marie Drake aka Candy (Jun '16)
|Dec 17
|Never fooled me
|11
|Review: Cabinet Mania of Munster Indiana (Mar '16)
|Dec 14
|tonydinelli
|9
|High school Head basketball coach vs AAU
|Dec 14
|Clinkerman34
|1
|casey's blonde (Feb '09)
|Dec 12
|ADAM
|10
|Sibley's bath house (Apr '15)
|Dec 10
|alice
|10
|1 injured in Hammond explosion, fire
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Munster Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC