Munday's Day'veon Dockins earned POTW honors for week 8 / Source: KAUZ

Munday Moguls senior running back Day'veon Dockins is the Dr Pepper Player of the Week for week 8 of the high school football season! Dockins rushed for 224 yards on a whopping 31 carries in the Moguls' 24-15 win over previously-unbeaten Electra Friday night, leading to the Moguls leapfrogging the Tigers in this week's rankings, moving up to the 6th spot in the Texas Football 2A Div. II poll.

