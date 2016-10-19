Munday's Day'veon Dockins earned POTW...

Munday's Day'veon Dockins earned POTW honors for week 8 / Source: KAUZ

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 19, 2016 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Munday Moguls senior running back Day'veon Dockins is the Dr Pepper Player of the Week for week 8 of the high school football season! Dockins rushed for 224 yards on a whopping 31 carries in the Moguls' 24-15 win over previously-unbeaten Electra Friday night, leading to the Moguls leapfrogging the Tigers in this week's rankings, moving up to the 6th spot in the Texas Football 2A Div. II poll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Munday Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Peggy and jerry durham (Oct '14) Dec 6 Joeymcintyre 2
I'm lookin for used dirty panties (Jul '15) Sep '16 britanpan 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
Thanks (Apr '16) Apr '16 Melanie Gray 1
John L La Brier(e) Haskell TX (Nov '15) Nov '15 John La Brier 1
News Ex Crowell coach goes to prison (Oct '11) Mar '15 FactsBeforeWeAct 3
Barbara davis (Oct '14) Oct '14 Wondering 1
See all Munday Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Munday Forum Now

Munday Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Munday Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Munday, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,798 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,825

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC