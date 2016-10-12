GOTW: #6 Electra at #7 Munday

GOTW: #6 Electra at #7 Munday

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 12, 2016 Read more: KAUZ

Our Dr Pepper Game of the Week for Week 8 will feature Texoma's first 11-man Top-10 matchup of the season! The Electra Tigers, undefeated and ranked #6 in Class 2A Div. II by Texas Football magazine, will visit the Munday Moguls, who are 5-1 and ranked #7 in the same classification, in a District 7-2A Div.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Munday Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Peggy and jerry durham (Oct '14) Dec 6 Joeymcintyre 2
I'm lookin for used dirty panties (Jul '15) Sep '16 britanpan 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
Thanks (Apr '16) Apr '16 Melanie Gray 1
John L La Brier(e) Haskell TX (Nov '15) Nov '15 John La Brier 1
News Ex Crowell coach goes to prison (Oct '11) Mar '15 FactsBeforeWeAct 3
Barbara davis (Oct '14) Oct '14 Wondering 1
See all Munday Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Munday Forum Now

Munday Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Munday Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Munday, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,798 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,824

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC