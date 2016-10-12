GOTW: #6 Electra at #7 Munday
Our Dr Pepper Game of the Week for Week 8 will feature Texoma's first 11-man Top-10 matchup of the season! The Electra Tigers, undefeated and ranked #6 in Class 2A Div. II by Texas Football magazine, will visit the Munday Moguls, who are 5-1 and ranked #7 in the same classification, in a District 7-2A Div.
