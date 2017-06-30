Jazz Ambassadors to bring jazz to Fou...

Jazz Ambassadors to bring jazz to Fountain Park

VAN WERT The Fountain Park Summer Music Series continues on Friday with the United States Army Jazz Ambassadors, a 19-piece big band that Master Sergeant John Altman hopes will get the community excited about jazz music. Altman is the band's road manager and also a trumpet player in the band.

Muncie, IN

