Authorities arrest 8 in drug raid on New Castle house
Authorities say eight people have been arrested on drug-related charges after a home was raided by a Henry County task force. Court documents say the Henry County Area Drug Task Force was investigating drug-related activity at the house in New Castle for eight months ahead of the raid on Wednesday evening.
