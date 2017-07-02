Authorities arrest 8 in drug raid on ...

Authorities arrest 8 in drug raid on New Castle house

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The Tribune

Authorities say eight people have been arrested on drug-related charges after a home was raided by a Henry County task force. Court documents say the Henry County Area Drug Task Force was investigating drug-related activity at the house in New Castle for eight months ahead of the raid on Wednesday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muncie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Magna Powertrain (May '08) Fri Spoiled Brat 2,555
News Muncie couple fights to keep 5 dogs (Sep '07) Jun 27 Jay 142
where can you get erotic massage in muncie indi... (Jun '15) Jun 23 Muncie sucks 16
Lifeboat Quartet (Dec '09) Jun 17 David 8
Dora/Jeremiah Cox Jun 17 Wondering 1
Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated Jun 11 Seabiscuit 8
News Local butcher shops appealing to customers (Jul '09) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 6
See all Muncie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muncie Forum Now

Muncie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muncie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Muncie, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,655 • Total comments across all topics: 282,184,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC