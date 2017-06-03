Westwood Historic District deserves r...

Westwood Historic District deserves repaving

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Press

Westwood Historic District also deserves repaving Historic Muncie neighborhood is worthy of paving efforts. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2sBDIHy I took Jeff Ward's timely column in the May 26 Star Press as the impetus to write this article, although it has been on my mind for some months now as both the last days of winter and first days of spring-like weather have continued to grow potholes at the same rate as the grass has been growing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muncie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ashtin slay! (Apr '15) May 31 Tha1bitch 4
the music thread (Jan '12) May 30 Musikologist 59
News Off the shelf: Marsh plans $1M remodels of two ... (Jan '11) May 27 North East Corner 14
News Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07) May 25 What is wrong wit... 79
News Local butcher shops appealing to customers (Jul '09) May 25 Pastor Don 5
Ashley Morris Mullis (Nov '15) May 21 Sexyreddbone 9
where can you get erotic massage in muncie indi... (Jun '15) May 21 Sexyreddbone 15
See all Muncie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muncie Forum Now

Muncie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muncie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
 

Muncie, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,001 • Total comments across all topics: 281,493,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC