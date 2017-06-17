W/R: You knew where you stood with Alexander The Walker/Roysdon Report looks at local government and politics. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2sBbMGX Just a few weeks before his death on Wednesday at age 70, Muncie attorney Michael J. "Mick" Alexander called one-half of W/R and launched into a lecture about the lack of attention paid to what he claimed was the real source of information behind the ongoing FBI investigation into allegations of corruption at Muncie City Hall.

