State panel names emergency manager for Muncie schools
A state panel has appointed a consulting firm consisting of retired Indiana school administrators and teachers as the emergency manager of the financially troubled Muncie Community Schools. The Distressed Unit Appeal Board on Monday appointed the firm Administrator Assistance on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can you get erotic massage in muncie indi... (Jun '15)
|Jun 23
|Muncie sucks
|16
|Lifeboat Quartet (Dec '09)
|Jun 17
|David
|8
|Dora/Jeremiah Cox
|Jun 17
|Wondering
|1
|Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated
|Jun 11
|Seabiscuit
|8
|Local butcher shops appealing to customers (Jul '09)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|80
|Jennifer Butterfield
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC