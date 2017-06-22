Spree of 911 calls land Muncie man in jail
Spree of 911 calls land Muncie man in jail A Muncie man's spree of calls to 911 dispatchers early Thursday landed him in the Delaware County jail. Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2sYP5NU MUNCIE, Ind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where can you get erotic massage in muncie indi... (Jun '15)
|13 hr
|Muncie sucks
|16
|Lifeboat Quartet (Dec '09)
|Jun 17
|David
|8
|Dora/Jeremiah Cox
|Jun 17
|Wondering
|1
|Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated
|Jun 11
|Seabiscuit
|8
|Local butcher shops appealing to customers (Jul '09)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|80
|Jennifer Butterfield
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC