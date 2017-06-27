Saudi Student DEPORTED After Threatening Shoppers At A Goodwill Store To CONVERT To Islam

What happens when a Saudi Arabian university student starts trying to "forcibly" convert his fellow shoppers to Islam in the middle of a Goodwill store? Khalid Sulaiman Bilal, 24, was arrested on March 25th of this year after being accused of harassing shoppers in a Goodwill store in Muncie, Indiana. He was charged with 15 different crimes including threatening other shoppers, resisting his arrest, attacking the police who were called on him, and of choking one of the store's clerks .

