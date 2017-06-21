Saudi native deported following threats at Muncie store
A former Ball State University student accused of threatening shoppers at a Muncie Goodwill store unless they converted to Islam has been deported. The Star Press reports Wednesday that 24-year-old Khalid Sulaiman Bilal was sent back to his native Saudi Arabia.
