Saudi native deported following threats at Muncie store

A former Ball State University student accused of threatening shoppers at a Muncie Goodwill store unless they converted to Islam has been deported. The Star Press reports Wednesday that 24-year-old Khalid Sulaiman Bilal was sent back to his native Saudi Arabia.

