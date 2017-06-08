Road to be closed for bridge work

Road to be closed for bridge work

Area roundup: Road to be closed for bridge work Plus Whitely awards and Blackford Schools superintendent candidate Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2s881cI SELMA - The Delaware County Highway Department will be replacing a bridge structure under Delaware County Road 625-E, so the road will be closed between Smithfield Pike and C.R. 50-S from 7 a.m. Monday, June 12, through 4 p.m. June 26, according to a release from the Delaware County engineering department. MUNCIE - The Whitely Community Council has rescheduled its monthly neighborhood meeting for June 19 to include a celebration gathering for the recent national awards won at this year's Neighborhoods USA Conference.

