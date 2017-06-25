Prosecutor: No charges against 2 offi...

Prosecutor: No charges against 2 officers in mana s shooting

37 min ago Read more: The Tribune

Two central Indiana police officers won't face charges for shooting a man who alleged tried to run them down with his car. Delaware County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Eric Hoffman says there was no evidence the two Muncie police officers committed any criminal acts when they shot 48-year-old Charles Kevin Dinkins in March.

