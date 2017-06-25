Prosecutor: No charges against 2 officers in mana s shooting
Two central Indiana police officers won't face charges for shooting a man who they said tried to run them down with his car following an attempted traffic stop. Delaware County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said a State Police investigation into the incident found "no evidence that the two Muncie police officers who discharged their firearms that day committed any criminal acts."
