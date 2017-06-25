Prosecutor: No charges against 2 offi...

Prosecutor: No charges against 2 officers in mana s shooting

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Daily Journal

Two central Indiana police officers won't face charges for shooting a man who they said tried to run them down with his car following an attempted traffic stop. Delaware County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said a State Police investigation into the incident found "no evidence that the two Muncie police officers who discharged their firearms that day committed any criminal acts."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muncie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
where can you get erotic massage in muncie indi... (Jun '15) Fri Muncie sucks 16
Lifeboat Quartet (Dec '09) Jun 17 David 8
Dora/Jeremiah Cox Jun 17 Wondering 1
Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated Jun 11 Seabiscuit 8
News Local butcher shops appealing to customers (Jul '09) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07) Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 80
Jennifer Butterfield Jun 11 The Anti-Flower C... 2
See all Muncie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muncie Forum Now

Muncie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muncie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. U.S. Open
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Muncie, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,543 • Total comments across all topics: 282,016,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC