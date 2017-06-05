PD: Man bites officer following traffic stop
A Muncie man who bit an Indiana Conservation Officer after he attempted to flee following a traffic stop was arrested on multiple charges. Conservation Officers Jordan Brand and Rhett Braun say they saw Eddie Vance, 57, driving a moped with no license plate in the area of Jackson St. and Ohio Ave. on Friday.
