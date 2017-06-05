PD: Man bites officer following traff...

PD: Man bites officer following traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: TheIndyChannel

A Muncie man who bit an Indiana Conservation Officer after he attempted to flee following a traffic stop was arrested on multiple charges. Conservation Officers Jordan Brand and Rhett Braun say they saw Eddie Vance, 57, driving a moped with no license plate in the area of Jackson St. and Ohio Ave. on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Muncie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated 3 hr Seabiscuit 8
News Local butcher shops appealing to customers (Jul '09) 13 hr The Anti-Flower C... 6
News Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07) 13 hr The Anti-Flower C... 80
Jennifer Butterfield 13 hr The Anti-Flower C... 2
David spivey 13 hr The Anti-Flower C... 2
Ban Widger From Hoosier Park Jun 8 Widgets a dirtbag... 4
ashtin slay! (Apr '15) May 31 Tha1bitch 4
See all Muncie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Muncie Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Delaware County was issued at June 10 at 6:35PM EDT

Muncie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Muncie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Muncie, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,790 • Total comments across all topics: 281,687,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC