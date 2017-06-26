Neighbors fight central Indiana lando...

Neighbors fight central Indiana landowner with 200 vehicles

1 min ago Read more: The Tribune

Several dozen people have signed a petition against a central Indiana property owner's request for permission to continue keeping a couple hundred vehicles on the land. Delaware County officials have cited the owner with operating an auto salvage yard at the rural site near the town of Gaston without zoning approval.

