Muncie teen fatallly shocked after crash

Sunday

A Muncie teen was electrocuted Sunday after he stepped out of his van, which had struck a utility pole, and came into contact with an electrical line. Muncie teen fatally shocked after crash A Muncie teen was electrocuted Sunday after he stepped out of his van, which had struck a utility pole, and came into contact with an electrical line.

