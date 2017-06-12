Muncie schools facing massive debt and staff departures
The Muncie school district is millions of dollars in debt, even after closing three grade schools and cutting staff. More than 80 staff members have decided to retire or resign this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Muncie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hoosier Park's Sam Widger Overrated
|Jun 11
|Seabiscuit
|8
|Local butcher shops appealing to customers (Jul '09)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|6
|Woman sentenced for sexual misconduct with teens (Jul '07)
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|80
|Jennifer Butterfield
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|David spivey
|Jun 11
|The Anti-Flower C...
|2
|Ban Widger From Hoosier Park
|Jun 8
|Widgets a dirtbag...
|4
|ashtin slay! (Apr '15)
|May 31
|Tha1bitch
|4
Find what you want!
Search Muncie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC