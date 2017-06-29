Muncie school resource officer earns national recognition
Brandon Qualls, a Muncie Police Department officer since 2012, also works part-time as a security officer at Northside Middle School. Qualls was recently named MCS school resource officer of the year, and then learned that another honor is coming his way.
