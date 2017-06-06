Muncie man gets 80 years in suicide-by-cop shootings
A judge in Muncie has sentenced a 29-year-old man to the maximum 80-year term in prison for firing shots at two law enforcement officers. Judge Marianne Vorhees on Monday sentenced Gregory Bruce Grider Jr. of Muncie after a Delaware County jury convicted him of two counts of attempted murder last month.
