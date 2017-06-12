MCS picks former Jac-Cen-Del supt. for interim post
In addition to serving as an interim superintendent, Narwold served as superintendent of the Jac-Cen-Del Community School Corporation from 2002 through June 2012, and superintendent of the Cowan Community School Corporation in Muncie from 1999 to 2002. Throughout his 40-plus-year career, he also has served as business manager; director of buildings, grounds and transportation; assistant principal and dean of students.
