Judge won't halt lawsuit against MCS Dozens of ex-teachers, administrators, support staff were promised health coverage for early retirement Check out this story on thestarpress.com: http://tspne.ws/2sTQfXZ Muncie school board members Debbie Feick and Andy Warrner, third and fourth from left, and Superintendent Steven Baule listen to public concerns at a meeting earlier this year. MUNCIE, Ind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Press.